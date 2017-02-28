170228-N-YM720-038
HAGATNA, Guam (Feb. 28, 2017) Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Chase Slicer (center, right), a Sailor assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), poses for a photo with Command Master Chief Jason Dinkel (left), Guam Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio (Center, left), and Capt. Drew St. John (right), in Hagatna, Guam, Feb. 28. Slicer was presented a certificate is in recognition of his heroic action when he rescued an infant in December 2016.
(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)
Guam Recognizes Heroic Frank Cable Sailor
