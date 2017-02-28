Guam Recognizes Heroic Frank Cable Sailor

170228-N-YM720-030
HAGATNA, Guam (Feb. 28, 2017) Guam Lt. Gov. Ray Tenorio presents a certificate of recognition to Machinist’s Mate (Auxiliary) 2nd Class Chase Slicer, a Sailor assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), in Hagatna,Guam, Feb. 28. The certificate is in recognition of Slicer’s heroic action when he rescued an infant in December 2016.
(U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Allen Michael McNair/Released)
