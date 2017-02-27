A Port Security Unit 307 member embraces a loved one after returning home from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 27, 2017. PSU 307 maintains garrison facilities as a tenant command of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater in Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 21:26
|Photo ID:
|3192546
|VIRIN:
|170227-G-OS599-1005
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|4.68 MB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
