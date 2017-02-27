(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 2 of 6]

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    A Port Security Unit 307 member embraces a loved one after returning home from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 27, 2017. PSU 307 maintains garrison facilities as a tenant command of Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater in Clearwater, Florida. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 21:26
    Photo ID: 3192546
    VIRIN: 170227-G-OS599-1005
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 4.68 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment
    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment
    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment
    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment
    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment
    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Air Station Clearwater
    PSU 307
    GTMO
    Cuba
    Guantanamo Bay
    port security unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT