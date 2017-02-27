(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 5 of 6]

    Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET Tampa Bay

    Port Security Unit 307 members line up in formation during a homecoming ceremony after returning home from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 27, 2017. While deployed, PSU 307 members performed duties in support of the Joint Task Force's mission of ensuring the safe, humane, legal, and transparent care and custody of law of war detainees. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 21:26
    Photo ID: 3192537
    VIRIN: 170227-G-OS599-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2002
    Size: 7.63 MB
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Clearwater
    Air Station Clearwater
    PSU 307
    GTMO
    Cuba
    Guantanamo Bay
    port security unit

