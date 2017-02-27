Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment

Port Security Unit 307 members line up in formation during a homecoming ceremony after returning home from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 27, 2017. While deployed, PSU 307 members performed duties in support of the Joint Task Force's mission of ensuring the safe, humane, legal, and transparent care and custody of law of war detainees. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)

