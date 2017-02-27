A Port Security Unit 307 member receives a warm welcome from his dog, Layla, after returning home from a nine-month deployment to Guantanamo Bay, Feb. 27, 2017. While deployed, PSU 307 members provided maritime defense of military operations, facilities and personnel in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicole J. Groll)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 21:26
|Photo ID:
|3192549
|VIRIN:
|170227-G-OS599-1006
|Resolution:
|3000x2002
|Size:
|4.4 MB
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Web Views:
|25
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Port Security Unit 307 returns home from 9-month deployment [Image 1 of 6], by PO3 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
