Frank Cable’s Junior Enlisted Support Youth Development

BARRIGADA, Guam (Feb. 25, 2017) Sailors, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), volunteer with local educators to judge a student science fair competition, at Harvest Family Center, Feb. 25. Students ranged from eigth to twelvth grade and were the preliminary winners, chosen to represent the school and receive constructive judgement on their understanding of the scientific process. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels in the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Michelle Langdon/Released)

