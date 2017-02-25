(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Frank Cable’s Junior Enlisted Support Youth Development

    GUAM

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Seaman Alana Langdon 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    BARRIGADA, Guam (Feb. 25, 2017) Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Joanna Paras, a native of Barrigada, Gaum, assigned to the submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40) volunteers with local educators in judging a student science fair competition, at Harvest Family Center, Feb. 25. Students ranged from eigth to twelvth grade and were preliminary winners chosen to represent their school and receive constructive judgement on their use of the scientific process. Frank Cable, forward-deployed to the island of Guam, conducts maintenance and support of submarines and surface vessels in the 5th and 7th Fleet areas of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alana Michelle Langdon/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Frank Cable’s Junior Enlisted Support Youth Development [Image 1 of 5], by SN Alana Langdon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

