    MQ-1 Final Flight [Image 2 of 7]

    MQ-1 Final Flight

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Airman Ilyana Escalona 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    An Airman unveils Mr. James G. Clark, the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Modernization and Infrastructure; Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, and Mr. Abraham Karem, the founding father of the unmanned aerial vehicle technology and designer of the Predator, names on the static MQ-1 Predator at a ceremony that will be displayed in Heritage Park at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 27, 2017. The MQ-1 Predator has provided many years of service and is being phased out of service as the Air Force transitions to the more capable MQ-9 Reaper. The MQ-1 Predator is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:45
    Photo ID: 3192397
    VIRIN: 170227-F-NN403-007
    Resolution: 4256x2832
    Size: 5.92 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MQ-1 Final Flight [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fighting 49ers say farewell to Predator

    TAGS

    MQ-1
    Predator
    Holloman
    49ers

