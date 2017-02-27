MQ-1 Final Flight

An Airman unveils Mr. James G. Clark, the Director of Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Modernization and Infrastructure; Deputy Chief of Staff for ISR, and Mr. Abraham Karem, the founding father of the unmanned aerial vehicle technology and designer of the Predator, names on the static MQ-1 Predator at a ceremony that will be displayed in Heritage Park at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 27, 2017. The MQ-1 Predator has provided many years of service and is being phased out of service as the Air Force transitions to the more capable MQ-9 Reaper. The MQ-1 Predator is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

