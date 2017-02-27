(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MQ-1 Final Flight [Image 6 of 7]

    MQ-1 Final Flight

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, UNITED STATES

    02.27.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Stacy Moless 

    Holloman Air Force Base Public Affairs Office

    An MQ-1 Predator parks after its final flight Feb. 27, 2017 at Holloman Air Force N.M. The MQ-1 Predator is a multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Stacy Jonsgaard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:45
    Photo ID: 3192390
    VIRIN: 170227-F-JH117-039
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 10.85 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    This work, MQ-1 Final Flight [Image 1 of 7], by SSgt Stacy Moless, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Fighting 49ers say farewell to Predator

    MQ-1
    Predator
    Holloman
    49ers

