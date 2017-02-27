Col. Houston R. Cantwell, the 49th Wing Commander, speaks about the MQ-1 Predator during a ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, N.M., Feb. 27, 2017. The MQ-1 Predator has provided many years of service and is being phased out of service as the Air Force transitions to the more capable MQ-9 Reaper. The MQ-1 Predator is an armed, multi-mission, medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft that is employed primarily as an intelligence-collection asset and secondarily against dynamic execution targets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Ilyana A. Escalona)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.27.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:45 Photo ID: 3192392 VIRIN: 170227-F-NN403-002 Resolution: 4256x2832 Size: 6.16 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, MQ-1 Final Flight [Image 1 of 7], by Amn Ilyana Escalona, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.