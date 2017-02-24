Sgt. Ixchel Perez, a member of the 1st Marine Division Band, performs at a professional dinner in Valley Center, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. The event, hosted by Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal, allowed sergeants major, master gunnery sergeants, and command master chief petty officers from the West Coast to build camaraderie and strengthen relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob D. Osborne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.24.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:33 Photo ID: 3192386 VIRIN: 170224-M-VG714-113 Resolution: 2913x1942 Size: 4.44 MB Location: VALLEY CENTER, CA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.