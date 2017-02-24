Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking

A table is set in remembrance of fallen, wounded and missing service members during a professional dinner in Valley Center, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. The event, hosted by Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal, allowed sergeants major, master gunnery sergeants, and command master chief petty officers to build camaraderie and strengthen relationships. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob D. Osborne)

