Retired Sgt. Maj. William Skiles and Sgt. Maj. Bradley Kasal, sergeant major of I Marine Expeditionary Force, talk during a professional dinner in Valley Center, Calif., Feb. 23, 2017. The event, hosted by Kasal, allowed sergeants major, master gunnery sergeants, and command master chief petty officers to build camaraderie and network. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob D. Osborne)
This work, Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking [Image 1 of 4], by Sgt Jacob Osborne, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Leaders of I MEF Gather for Dinner, Networking
