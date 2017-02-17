NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—A NASA crew member aboard the P-3 Orion aircraft at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, reviews snow pack data Feb. 17 from flights over Grand Mesa, Colorado. This data is being compiled from multiple flights to be compared with measurements on the ground for the SnowEx mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)

Date Taken: 02.17.2017
Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US