PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—The P-3 Orion aircraft sits on the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, flight line, Feb. 17, as crew members run tests on the plane and its various sensors being used for its SnowEx mission. SnowEx is a NASA led mission to discover the correct instrumentation combination for measuring water content in snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3192381
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-RJ223-0013
|Resolution:
|1800x1200
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Lingley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
