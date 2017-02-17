PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—The P-3 Orion aircraft sits on the Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, flight line, Feb. 17, as crew members run tests on the plane and its various sensors being used for its SnowEx mission. SnowEx is a NASA led mission to discover the correct instrumentation combination for measuring water content in snow. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:28 Photo ID: 3192381 VIRIN: 170217-F-RJ223-0013 Resolution: 1800x1200 Size: 1.01 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Lingley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.