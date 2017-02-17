NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—Lead project scientist Edward Kim stands before media at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 17, to discuss the SnowEx mission. SnowEx, a project to test various instruments for taking measurements of snowpack, is a collaborative effort being led by NASA that will take five years to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)

