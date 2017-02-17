PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—Lead project scientist Edward Kim stands before media at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 17, to discuss the SnowEx mission. SnowEx, a project to test various instruments for taking measurements of snowpack, is a collaborative effort being led by NASA that will take five years to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)
|Date Taken:
|02.17.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 19:28
|Photo ID:
|3192380
|VIRIN:
|170217-F-RJ223-0003
|Resolution:
|1200x1800
|Size:
|1.26 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Lingley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
