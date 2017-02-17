(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack [Image 3 of 3]

    NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Robert Lingley 

    21st Space Wing Public Affairs

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.—Lead project scientist Edward Kim stands before media at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 17, to discuss the SnowEx mission. SnowEx, a project to test various instruments for taking measurements of snowpack, is a collaborative effort being led by NASA that will take five years to complete. (U.S. Air Force photo by Robb Lingley)

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 19:28
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    This work, NASA looks to create new satellite to measure snow pack [Image 1 of 3], by Robert Lingley, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

