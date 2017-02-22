170222-N-MB306-124 SAN DIEGO (February 22, 2017) Adm. Philip S. Davidson, commander of U.S. Fleet Forces Command, tours the main deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8). During a familiarization tour, Davidson visited the flight deck, bridge, damage control locker, mission bay and engineering spaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Bell/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.22.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 16:36
|Photo ID:
|3192206
|VIRIN:
|170222-N-MB306-124
|Resolution:
|3044x4261
|Size:
|2.73 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fleet Forces Admiral visits Montgomery [Image 1 of 2], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT