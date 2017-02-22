(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Fleet Forces Admiral visits Montgomery

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    170222-N-MB306-124 SAN DIEGO (Feb. 22, 2017) Adm. Phil Davidson, (right) commander, U.S. Fleet Forces, tours the main deck of the Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Montgomery (LCS 8). During a familiarization tour, Davidson visited the flight deck, bridge, damage control locker, mission bay and engineering spaces. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Zachary Bell/Released)

    TAGS

    Montgomery
    LCS
    Davidson
    CFFC
    Fleet Forces
    LCS 8

