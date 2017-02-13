(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Arkansas ANG unit deploys to Africa [Image 1 of 5]

    Arkansas ANG unit deploys to Africa

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2017

    Photo by Ismael Ortega 

    Mobilization and Deployment, DPTMS Fort Bliss

    Arkansas Army National Guardsmen assigned to 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, eat chow prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Feb. 5, for a mission supporting Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.13.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 10:46
    Photo ID: 3191432
    VIRIN: 170213-Z-RD023-031
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 6.26 MB
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 
    Hometown: BRYANT, AR, US
    Hometown: MALVERN, AR, US
    Hometown: VAN BUREN, AR, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Arkansas ANG unit deploys to Africa [Image 1 of 5], by Ismael Ortega, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Africa
    Combined Joint Task Force Horn of Africa
    security forces
    1st Battalion
    Army National Guard
    Arkansas
    deployment
    153rd Infantry Regiment
    Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group
    1-153 IN

