Arkansas Army National Guardsmen with 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, are weighed, manifested and processed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Feb. 5, 2017 for a mission supporting Combined Joint Taskforce Horn of Africa.
|02.05.2017
|02.27.2017 10:46
|3191428
|170205-Z-RD023-022
|5568x3712
|6.28 MB
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|BRYANT, AR, US
|MALVERN, AR, US
|VAN BUREN, AR, US
|0
|0
|0
Arkansas ANG unit deploys to Africa
