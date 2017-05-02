Arkansas ANG unit deploys to Africa

Arkansas Army National Guardsmen with 1st Battalion, 153rd Infantry Regiment, are weighed, manifested and processed prior to boarding an aircraft at the Silas L. Copeland Arrival/Departure Airfield Control Group here Feb. 5, 2017 for a mission supporting Combined Joint Taskforce Horn of Africa.

