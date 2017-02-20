100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing passes fuel to a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. The main deck of the E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and rest area. An E-4B can provide seating for up to 112 people, including a joint-service operations team, Air Force flight crew, maintenance and security component, communications team and selected augmentees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

