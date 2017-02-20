(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 2 of 6]

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing passes fuel to a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. The main deck of the E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and rest area. An E-4B can provide seating for up to 112 people, including a joint-service operations team, Air Force flight crew, maintenance and security component, communications team and selected augmentees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:01
    Photo ID: 3191164
    VIRIN: 170220-F-DM566-420
    Resolution: 3448x4456
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

