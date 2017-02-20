A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing passes fuel to a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. The main deck of the E-4B is divided into six functional areas: a command work area, conference room, briefing room, an operations team work area, communications area and rest area. An E-4B can provide seating for up to 112 people, including a joint-service operations team, Air Force flight crew, maintenance and security component, communications team and selected augmentees. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 08:01
|Photo ID:
|3191164
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-DM566-420
|Resolution:
|3448x4456
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT