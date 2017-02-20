A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the E-4B provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate actions by civil authorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 08:01
|Photo ID:
|3191161
|VIRIN:
|170220-F-DM566-365
|Resolution:
|6016x4016
|Size:
|10.82 MB
|Location:
|RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, 100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT