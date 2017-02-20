(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 3 of 6]

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

    RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.20.2017

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing prepares to refuel a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. In case of national emergency or destruction of ground command and control centers, the E-4B provides a highly survivable command, control and communications center to direct U.S. forces, execute emergency war orders and coordinate actions by civil authorities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.20.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 08:01
    Photo ID: 3191161
    VIRIN: 170220-F-DM566-365
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.82 MB
    Location: RAF MILDENHALL, ENG, GB
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach [Image 1 of 6], by SSgt Micaiah Anthony, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach
    100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Stratotanker
    refueling
    U.K.
    England
    KC-135
    RAF Mildenhall
    SECDEF
    E-4B
    Micaiah

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT