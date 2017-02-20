100th ARW enables SECDEF global reach

A U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing passes fuel to a U.S. Air Force E-4B transporting the U.S. Secretary of Defense Feb. 20, 2017. The E-4B is protected against the effects of electromagnetic pulse and has an electrical system designed to support advanced electronics and a wide variety of communications equipment. An advanced satellite communications system provides worldwide communication for senior leaders through the airborne operations center. Other improvements include nuclear and thermal effects shielding, acoustic control, an improved technical control facility and an upgraded air-conditioning system for cooling electrical components. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Micaiah Anthony)

