(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5]

    HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

    SASEBO, JAPAN, JAPAN

    02.27.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Amphibious Force 7th Fleet

    170227-N-XK809-347 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, embarks amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). HSC 25 provides an armed helicopter capability in support of anti-surface warfare, personnel recovery, special operation forces missions and humanitarian assistance. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.27.2017
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 07:53
    Photo ID: 3191163
    VIRIN: 170227-N-XK809-347
    Resolution: 3000x1995
    Size: 743.7 KB
    Location: SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transfers ammunition
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transfers ammunition
    USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transfers ammunition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    forward-deployed
    amphibious assault ship
    LHD 6
    MH-60S Sea Hawk
    sailors
    "USS Bonhomme Richard
    U.S. Navy
    deployment
    Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25"
    Bonhomme Richard Ready Group
    DVIDS Email Import
    #WeAreBHR

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT