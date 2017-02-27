HSC 25 embarks USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6)

170227-N-XK809-289 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) MH-60S Sea Hawk helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 25, embarks amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). HSC 25 provides an armed helicopter capability in support of anti-surface warfare, personnel recovery, special operation forces missions and humanitarian assistance. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

