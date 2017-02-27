USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transfers ammunition

170227-N-XK809-213 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Sailors and Japanese contractors transfer ordnance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during an ammunition onload. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)

