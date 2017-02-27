170227-N-XK809-213 SASEBO, Japan (Feb. 27, 2017) Sailors and Japanese contractors transfer ordnance aboard amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) during an ammunition onload. Bonhomme Richard is on a routine patrol, operating in the Indo-Asia-Pacific region to serve as a forward-capability for any type of contingency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class William Sykes/Released)
|Date Taken:
|02.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.27.2017 07:53
|Photo ID:
|3191151
|VIRIN:
|170227-N-XK809-213
|Resolution:
|2723x1908
|Size:
|945.88 KB
|Location:
|SASEBO, JAPAN, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6) transfers ammunition [Image 1 of 5], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
