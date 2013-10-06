BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan- AYokohama DeNA BayStars hat sits on a table Feb. 24 at the Habu Pit on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The Yokohama DeNA BayStars baseball team had the chance to tour an MV-22B Osprey and visit with Marines while on MCAS Futenma. “Events like this enhance the already strong community relations MCAS Futenma enjoys with the surrounding City of Ginowan,” said Lt. Col. Bob Sweginnis, the executive officer of MCAS Futenma. “This event in particular allowed those who live and work aboard MCAS Futenma to meet and interact with professional baseball players from a prominent Japanese Big League team that conducts spring training every year in here Ginowan City, just outside the gates of Futenma.” (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

