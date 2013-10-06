(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2013

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan- AYokohama DeNA BayStars hat sits on a table Feb. 24 at the Habu Pit on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The Yokohama DeNA BayStars baseball team had the chance to tour an MV-22B Osprey and visit with Marines while on MCAS Futenma. “Events like this enhance the already strong community relations MCAS Futenma enjoys with the surrounding City of Ginowan,” said Lt. Col. Bob Sweginnis, the executive officer of MCAS Futenma. “This event in particular allowed those who live and work aboard MCAS Futenma to meet and interact with professional baseball players from a prominent Japanese Big League team that conducts spring training every year in here Ginowan City, just outside the gates of Futenma.” (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    IMAGE INFO

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Osprey
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Marines
    Futenma
    MCAS Futenma
    Yokohama DeNA BayStars
    BayStars
    NPB
    MV-22B Osprey
    Nippon Professional Baseball Organization

