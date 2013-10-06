BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan- Capt. Tobin Lewis receives a Yokohama DeNA BayStars hat from the team’s manager Alex Ramirez Feb. 24 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The BayStars baseball team were able to tour an MV-22B Osprey and visit with Marines. “Events like this help create a sense of pride in the local community among Marines, sailors and civilians who live and work aboard MCAS Futenma,” said Lt. Col. Bob Sweginnis, the executive officer of MCAS Futenma. “They go a long way toward knocking down boundaries, dispelling myths and building mutual appreciation and understanding between those on both sides of the air station gates.”

Lewis is a MV-22B Osprey pilot with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

