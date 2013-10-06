(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor [Image 2 of 3]

    BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor

    GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    06.10.2013

    Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins 

    Marine Corps Installations Pacific

    MCAS FUTENMA, OKINAWA, Japan- Capt. Tobin Lewis receives a Yokohama DeNA BayStars hat from the team’s manager Alex Ramirez Feb. 24 on Marine Corps Air Station Futenma, Okinawa, Japan. The BayStars baseball team were able to tour an MV-22B Osprey and visit with Marines. “Events like this help create a sense of pride in the local community among Marines, sailors and civilians who live and work aboard MCAS Futenma,” said Lt. Col. Bob Sweginnis, the executive officer of MCAS Futenma. “They go a long way toward knocking down boundaries, dispelling myths and building mutual appreciation and understanding between those on both sides of the air station gates.”
    Lewis is a MV-22B Osprey pilot with Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 265, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Air Wing. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by Cpl. Jessica Collins)

    Date Taken: 06.10.2013
    Date Posted: 02.27.2017 01:07
    Photo ID: 3190730
    VIRIN: 170224-M-PC671-069
    Resolution: 1920x2880
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP 
    Hometown: GINOWAN, OKINAWA, JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BayStars visit MCAS Futenma, tour MV-22B Osprey, dine with Marines, Ginowan City Mayor [Image 1 of 3], by Cpl Jessica Collins, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Osprey
    Marine Corps Air Station Futenma
    Marines
    Futenma
    MCAS Futenma
    Yokohama DeNA BayStars
    BayStars
    NPB
    MV-22B Osprey
    Nippon Professional Baseball Organization

