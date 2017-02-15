170215-N-N0146-0003 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Pineda, assistant officer-in-charge of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15

Detachment II, pilots a MH53 Sea Dragon helicopter into position as he conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling training with a KC-130 tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMAG) 352 Detachment Alpha in the central Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.15.2017 Date Posted: 02.26.2017 03:39 Photo ID: 3190265 VIRIN: 170215-N-N0146-0003 Resolution: 3000x2250 Size: 1.5 MB Location: PERSIAN GULF Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aerial Refueler [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.