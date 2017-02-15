170215-N-N0146-0003 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2017) Lt. Cmdr. Ryan Pineda, assistant officer-in-charge of Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15
Detachment II, pilots a MH53 Sea Dragon helicopter into position as he conducts helicopter air-to-air refueling training with a KC-130 tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMAG) 352 Detachment Alpha in the central Arabian Gulf. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 03:39
|Photo ID:
|3190265
|VIRIN:
|170215-N-N0146-0003
|Resolution:
|3000x2250
|Size:
|1.5 MB
|Location:
|PERSIAN GULF
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Aerial Refueler [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
