(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Aerial Refueler [Image 3 of 3]

    Aerial Refueler

    PERSIAN GULF

    02.15.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    170215-N-N0146-0001 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2017) A MH53 Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 Detachment II, gets into refueling position with a KC-130 tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMAG) 352 Detachment Alpha in the central Arabian Gulf during helicopter air-to-air refueling training. (U.S. Navy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.15.2017
    Date Posted: 02.26.2017 03:40
    Photo ID: 3190260
    VIRIN: 170215-N-N0146-0001
    Resolution: 3000x2250
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PERSIAN GULF
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Refueler [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Aerial Refueler
    Aerial Refueler
    Aerial Refueler

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    U.S. 5TH Fleet
    Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15
    NAVCENT

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT