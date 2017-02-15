170215-N-N0146-0001 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2017) A MH53 Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 Detachment II, gets into refueling position with a KC-130 tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMAG) 352 Detachment Alpha in the central Arabian Gulf during helicopter air-to-air refueling training. (U.S. Navy photo)

Date Taken: 02.15.2017
Location: PERSIAN GULF