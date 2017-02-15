170215-N-N0146-0002 ARABIAN GULF (Feb. 15, 2017) A MH53 Sea Dragon helicopter assigned to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15 Detachment II, gets into refueling position with a KC-130 tanker from Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron (VMAG) 352 Detachment Alpha in the central Arabian Gulf during helicopter air-to-air refueling training. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|02.15.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.26.2017 03:40
|Photo ID:
|3190262
|VIRIN:
|170215-N-N0146-0002
|Location:
|PERSIAN GULF
This work, Aerial Refueler [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
