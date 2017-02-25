A sailboat crew lost steering and broke an anchor line trying to avoid the South Galveston Jetty Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the two from the jetty after it hit the rocks and they got off. No injuries were reported. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Crowson.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 15:43 Photo ID: 3190122 VIRIN: 170225-G-G0108-1004 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.11 MB Location: GALVESTON, TX, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.