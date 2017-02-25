(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty [Image 6 of 12]

    Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty

    GALVESTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8 PADET Houston

    A sailboat crew lost steering and broke an anchor line trying to avoid the South Galveston Jetty Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the two from the jetty after it hit the rocks and they got off. No injuries were reported. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Cody Crowson.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.25.2017 15:43
    Photo ID: 3190122
    VIRIN: 170225-G-G0108-1004
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 1.11 MB
    Location: GALVESTON, TX, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Coast Guard rescues 2 from Galveston Jetty

    SAR
    USCG
    U.S.
    rescue
    vessel
    CG
    rocks
    jetty
    sailboat
    PADET Houston
    Coast Guard
    aground
    grounded

    • LEAVE A COMMENT