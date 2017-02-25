A sailboat crew lost steering and broke an anchor line trying to avoid the South Galveston Jetty Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the two from the jetty after it hit the rocks and they got off. No injuries were reported. U.S. Coast Guard photo.
|Date Taken:
|02.25.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 15:43
|Photo ID:
|3190116
|VIRIN:
|170225-G-G0108-1010
|Resolution:
|1080x1440
|Size:
|154.5 KB
|Location:
|GALVESTON, TX, US
|Web Views:
|12
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty [Image 1 of 12], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Coast Guard rescues 2 from Galveston Jetty
LEAVE A COMMENT