Sailboat drifts into South Galveston Jetty

A sailboat crew lost steering and broke an anchor line trying to avoid the South Galveston Jetty Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. A Coast Guard Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew rescued the two from the jetty after it hit the rocks and they got off. No injuries were reported. U.S. Coast Guard photo.

