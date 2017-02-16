(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience [Image 2 of 4]

    Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience

    AL UDEID AIR BASE, QATAR

    02.16.2017

    Photo by Senior Airman Cynthia Innocenti 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sylvia Feigum, a combat oriented supply organization journeyman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, right, embraces her husband U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Feigum, a combat crew communications journeyman with the 816th Expeditionary Air Lift Squadron after marshaling in the rotator he arrived on at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

