U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sylvia Feigum, a combat oriented supply organization journeyman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, right, embraces her husband U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Feigum, a combat crew communications journeyman with the 816th Expeditionary Air Lift Squadron after marshaling in the rotator he arrived on at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.16.2017 Date Posted: 02.25.2017 05:33 Photo ID: 3190028 VIRIN: 170216-F-SB162-0045 Resolution: 7360x4449 Size: 16.16 MB Location: AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.