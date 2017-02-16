Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sylvia Feigum, a combat oriented supply organization journeyman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, prepares to marshal in a Boeing 777-200 at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. Feigum’s primary role as a COSO is to coordinate supply requests for C-17 Globemaster III aircraft maintenance, but because of her additional duties here she also has the opportunity to guide aircraft to their parking spot. This particular aircraft happened to be carrying her husband, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Feigum, a combat crew communications journeyman with the 816th Expeditionary Air Lift Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)

