U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Matthew Feigum, a combat crew communications journeyman with the 816th Expeditionary Air Lift Squadron, left, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sylvia Feigum, a combat oriented supply organization journeyman with the 8th Expeditionary Air Mobility Squadron, pose for a photo at Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2017. The Feigums posed for a photo after Sylvia marshaled in the rotator Matthew arrived on. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Cynthia A. Innocenti)
|Date Taken:
|02.16.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2017 05:34
|Photo ID:
|3190030
|VIRIN:
|170216-F-SB162-0049
|Resolution:
|6864x4096
|Size:
|21.33 MB
|Location:
|AL UDEID AIR BASE, QA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Deployed together: Married Airman share unique experience [Image 1 of 4], by SrA Cynthia Innocenti, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
