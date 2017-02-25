Chirs Isaak, a student at Juneau Douglas High School in Juneau, Alaska, watches as crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty assemble a .50 caliber machine gun at the Juneau Police Department firing range Feb. 24, 2017. Isaak plans to join the Coast Guard upon graduation and was invited by the crew to see what a day in the life of the Coast Guard might look like. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.25.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:12 Photo ID: 3188267 VIRIN: 170224-G-ZR723-002 Resolution: 5520x3680 Size: 13.33 MB Location: AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Shawn Eggert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.