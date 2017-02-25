Chirs Isaak, a student at Juneau Douglas High School in Juneau, Alaska, watches as crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty assemble a .50 caliber machine gun at the Juneau Police Department firing range Feb. 24, 2017. Isaak plans to join the Coast Guard upon graduation and was invited by the crew to see what a day in the life of the Coast Guard might look like. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert.
This work, Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Shawn Eggert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
