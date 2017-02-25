(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 1 of 3]

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Petty Officer 3rd Class Dakota Crow and Fireman Cody Rogers of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty fire a .50 caliber machine gun during a practice fire exercise at the Juneau Police Department firing range in Juneau, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. Strict safety guidelines are practiced by all Coast Guard members when it comes to operating any firearms. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:12
    Photo ID: 3188268
    VIRIN: 170224-G-ZR723-003
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 16.29 MB
    Location: AK, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Shawn Eggert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Alaska
    Juneau
    Coast Guard
    D17
    Week in the Life
    CGC Liberty

