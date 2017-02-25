(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 3 of 3]

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty

    AK, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2017

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 17 PADET Kodiak

    Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty load a .50 caliber machine gun with blank rounds during a practice fire exercise at the Juneau Police Department firing range in Juneau, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. The Browning M2 .50 caliber machine gun is just one of the weapons available to the Island Class cutter's crew in support of law enforcement, force protection and homeland security operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.25.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:12
    Photo ID: 3188264
    VIRIN: 170224-G-ZR723-001
    Resolution: 5520x3680
    Size: 12.46 MB
    Location: AK, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Week in the Life - CGC Liberty [Image 1 of 3], by CPO Shawn Eggert, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    GALLERY

    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty
    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty
    Week in the Life - CGC Liberty

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Juneau
    .50 Cal
    Coast Guard
    D17
    Week in the Life
    Eggert
    CGC Liberty

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Distribute Gallery
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo

    • LEAVE A COMMENT