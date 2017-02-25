Week in the Life - CGC Liberty

Crewmembers from the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty load a .50 caliber machine gun with blank rounds during a practice fire exercise at the Juneau Police Department firing range in Juneau, Alaska, Feb. 24, 2017. The Browning M2 .50 caliber machine gun is just one of the weapons available to the Island Class cutter's crew in support of law enforcement, force protection and homeland security operations. U.S. Coast Guard photo by Chief Petty Officer Shawn Eggert

