    15th MEU bomb squad annihilates IED threat [Image 2 of 5]

    15th MEU bomb squad annihilates IED threat

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2017

    Photo by 1st Lt. Maida Zheng 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—A Marine with the Explosive Ordnance Disposal detachment, Combat Logistic Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares prepares to use X-Ray equipment to gain better situational awareness of a suspected improvised explosive device as he conducts IED training on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 22, 2017. The EOD Technicians, like all other forces of the 15th MEU, undergo critical training prior to deploying to ensure they can operate in any hostile mission area.
    (USMC photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.22.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:11
    Photo ID: 3188240
    VIRIN: 170222-M-MW401-024
    Resolution: 3494x2557
    Size: 989.62 KB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU bomb squad annihilates IED threat [Image 1 of 5], by 1LT Maida Zheng, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit
    EOD
    IED
    Explosive Ordnance Disposal
    Combat Logistics Battalion 15
    #MEUlife
    Logistics Combat Element 15

