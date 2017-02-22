15th MEU’s bomb squad annihilates IED threat

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.—A Marine with Explosive Ordnance Disposal detachment, Combat Logistic Battalion 15 attached to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit prepares to use X-Ray equipment to gain better situational awareness of a suspected improvised explosive device as he conducts IED training aboard Camp Pendleton, Feb. 22, 2017. The EOD Technicians, like all other forces of the 15th MEU, undergo critical training prior to deploying to ensure they can operate in any hostile mission area.

(USMC photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

