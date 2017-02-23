MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.— A Percussion Actuated Neutralizer tool disables an Improvised Explosive Device with a high impact round activated by Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians who took cover out of the blast radius during an IED training exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 22, 2017. The EOD Technicians, like all other forces of the 15th MEU, undergo critical training prior to deploying to ensure they can operate in any hostile mission area.

(USMC photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.23.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 21:11 Photo ID: 3188237 VIRIN: 170223-M-MW401-069 Resolution: 1449x1080 Size: 591.15 KB Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 15th MEU bomb squad annihilates IED threat [Image 1 of 5], by 1LT Maida Zheng, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.