15th MEU bomb squad annihilates IED threat

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.— A Percussion Actuated Neutralizer tool disables an Improvised Explosive Device with a high impact round activated by Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians who took cover out of the blast radius during an IED training exercise on Camp Pendleton, Feb. 22, 2017. The EOD Technicians, like all other forces of the 15th MEU, undergo critical training prior to deploying to ensure they can operate in any hostile mission area.
(USMC photo by Lance Cpl. Jacob Pruitt)
|02.23.2017
|02.24.2017 21:11
|3188237
|170223-M-MW401-069
|1449x1080
|591.15 KB
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|0
|0
|0
15th MEU's bomb squad annihilates IED threat
