    A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six [Image 2 of 3]

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    A civilian law enforcement officer with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how her military working dog is trained in obedience during a K-9 demonstration at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dog handlers develop relationships with their dogs to ensure they are able to work together as a team to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.17.2017
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:32
    Photo ID: 3188066
    VIRIN: 170217-M-NZ131-237
    Resolution: 5052x3368
    Size: 12.61 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    military working dogs
    MCAS Miramar
    Provost Marshal’s Office
    PMO
    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar
    California
    dogs
    K-9
    Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen

