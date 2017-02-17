A civilian law enforcement officer with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how her military working dog is trained in obedience during a K-9 demonstration at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dog handlers develop relationships with their dogs to ensure they are able to work together as a team to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 02.17.2017 Date Posted: 02.24.2017 19:32 Photo ID: 3188066 VIRIN: 170217-M-NZ131-237 Resolution: 5052x3368 Size: 12.61 MB Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.