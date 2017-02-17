A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six

Officers with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how a military working dog is trained to attack a suspect during a K-9 showcase at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dog handlers train their dogs to assist in neutralizing a threat to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

