Officers with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how a military working dog is trained to attack a suspect during a K-9 showcase at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dog handlers train their dogs to assist in neutralizing a threat to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)
|02.17.2017
|02.24.2017 19:31
|3188069
|170217-M-NZ131-155
|5505x3670
|13.67 MB
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, US
|1
|0
|0
This work, A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six [Image 1 of 3], by LCpl Liah Kitchen, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
A watchdog's purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six
