    A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six [Image 1 of 3]

    A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, CA, UNITED STATES

    02.17.2017

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen 

    Marine Corps Air Station Miramar / 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    Officers with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how a military working dog is trained to attack a suspect during a K-9 showcase at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dog handlers train their dogs to assist in neutralizing a threat to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

