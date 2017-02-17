A watchdog’s purpose: Miramar K-9 unit has your six

A civilian law enforcement officer with the Provost Marshal's Office at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, Calif., demonstrates how his military working dog is trained to detect explosives and narcotics during a K-9 demonstration at the Miramar Youth and Teen Center on MCAS Miramar, Feb. 17. Military working dogs are trained in explosive and narcotic detection to aid in base security. (U. S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Liah Kitchen/Released)

