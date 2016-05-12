Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Vandroff addresses employees along with Technical Director Dr. Tim Arcano, during the official opening of the new Ballast Water Research Lab in West Bethesda, Md., Dec. 5, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2016
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2017 16:24
|Photo ID:
|3187737
|VIRIN:
|161205-N-MF696-164
|Resolution:
|6672x4704
|Size:
|18.35 MB
|Location:
|WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab
LEAVE A COMMENT