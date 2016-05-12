Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab

Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Vandroff addresses employees along with Technical Director Dr. Tim Arcano, during the official opening of the new Ballast Water Research Lab in West Bethesda, Md., Dec. 5, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

