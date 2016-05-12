Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Vandroff (left) and Technical Director Dr. Tim Arcano pour Potomac River water into a tank as part of the grand opening of the Ballast Water Research Lab in West Bethesda, Md., Dec. 5, 2016. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released.)
This work, Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab
