    Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab [Image 2 of 3]

    WEST BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2016

    Photo by Monica Mccoy 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Vandroff (right)and Technical Director Dr. Joseph (Tim) Arcano officially open the Ballast Water Research Lab in West Bethesda, Md., Dec. 5, 2016. This new facility provides the Navy with the capability to research, develop, test and evaluate solutions to eliminate or remove aquatic nuisance species from residual water and sedimentation that remain inside ships’ ballast tanks.The lab can also be used to investigate various ballast water-treatment components and sensors to evaluate their suitability for Navy-specific integration. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

    Date Taken: 12.05.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 16:23
    Photo ID: 3187736
    VIRIN: 161205-N-MF696-098
    Resolution: 7019x4773
    Size: 16.27 MB
    Location: WEST BETHESDA, MD, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab [Image 1 of 3], by Monica Mccoy, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    engineer
    test
    water treatment
    science
    development
    research
    naval sea systems command
    scientist
    evaluation
    technology
    NAVSEA
    S&T
    ANS
    environmental systems
    naval surface warfare center carderock division
    RDT&E
    naval architecture
    NSWCCD
    ballast water
    aquatic nuisance species
    navy labs
    science and engineering enterprise
    hydrodynamics
    propulsors
    ballast water reseach lab
    ballast tanks

