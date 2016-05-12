Carderock answers call to protect marine life with newly commissioned Ballast Water Research Lab

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Carderock Division Carderock Division Commanding Officer Capt. Mark Vandroff (right)and Technical Director Dr. Joseph (Tim) Arcano officially open the Ballast Water Research Lab in West Bethesda, Md., Dec. 5, 2016. This new facility provides the Navy with the capability to research, develop, test and evaluate solutions to eliminate or remove aquatic nuisance species from residual water and sedimentation that remain inside ships’ ballast tanks.The lab can also be used to investigate various ballast water-treatment components and sensors to evaluate their suitability for Navy-specific integration. (U.S. Navy photo by Monica McCoy/Released)

