    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps [Image 1 of 3]

    New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    11.16.2016

    Courtesy Photo

    Marine Corps Systems Command

    Pictured on the left is a rack that housed servers, switches and storage area network devices previously used to manage storage for the Organizational Messaging Service. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure system pictured on the right, is a virtualization solution that replaces traditional servers, and combines storage and compute functions into a single machine to save cost, energy and space. Marine Corps Systems Command’s Information Systems and Infrastructure recently installed the technology at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California, to support OMS, which is used to send operational and administrative messages across the Corps. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 11.16.2016
    Date Posted: 02.24.2017 14:53
    Photo ID: 3187411
    VIRIN: 170215-M-ZZ999-102
    Resolution: 1875x2500
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps [Image 1 of 3], is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    IT
    Marines
    Information Technology
    OMS
    HCI
    Hyper-Converged Infrastructure
    Organizational Messaging Service
    AMHS
    Automated Message Handling Service

    • LEAVE A COMMENT