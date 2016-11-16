New IT solution much more than ‘hype’ for Marine Corps

Pictured on the left is a rack that housed servers, switches and storage area network devices previously used to manage storage for the Organizational Messaging Service. The Hyper-Converged Infrastructure system pictured on the right, is a virtualization solution that replaces traditional servers, and combines storage and compute functions into a single machine to save cost, energy and space. Marine Corps Systems Command’s Information Systems and Infrastructure recently installed the technology at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, and Camp Pendleton, California, to support OMS, which is used to send operational and administrative messages across the Corps. (Courtesy photo)

